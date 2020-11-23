College Station waiting on railroad permits for Deacon Drive extension

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A long planned road project in College Station is still taking some time.

For years the city has been working on plans to extend Deacon Drive past Welborn Road and the adjacent train tracks.

The city is ready to start on it as soon as possible, but they are still waiting for permits to be finished by Union Pacific because the road goes over their tracks. It has taken more than three years.

The nearly $5.5 million project will include a new traffic signal and railroad crossing as well as raise Wellborn Road to the same elevation as the tracks.

“It’s their property so we just need to make sure we put in the correct equipment, that the signal’s pre-empted with our new signal that will be going in and we will be working within the right of way for a long period of time so we just need to make sure we have the approval to do that,” said Emily Fisher, College Station Assistant Director of Capital Projects.

Union Pacific is checking on our request on the Deacon Drive status.

Once work begins it’s expected to take 15 to 18 months.

