Advertisement

College Station waiting on railroad permits for Deacon Drive extension

The city has been waiting for the permits for more than three years.
The City of College Station is still waiting in the permit process with Union Pacific.
The City of College Station is still waiting in the permit process with Union Pacific.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A long planned road project in College Station is still taking some time.

For years the city has been working on plans to extend Deacon Drive past Welborn Road and the adjacent train tracks.

The city is ready to start on it as soon as possible, but they are still waiting for permits to be finished by Union Pacific because the road goes over their tracks. It has taken more than three years.

The nearly $5.5 million project will include a new traffic signal and railroad crossing as well as raise Wellborn Road to the same elevation as the tracks.

“It’s their property so we just need to make sure we put in the correct equipment, that the signal’s pre-empted with our new signal that will be going in and we will be working within the right of way for a long period of time so we just need to make sure we have the approval to do that,” said Emily Fisher, College Station Assistant Director of Capital Projects.

Union Pacific is checking on our request on the Deacon Drive status.

Once work begins it’s expected to take 15 to 18 months.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Shalise Moore of College Station was arrested on a charge of Driving While...
Accused drunk driver slams into College Station police vehicle
Former Cameron football star Traion Smith drowned Sunday while fishing in Milam County
Former Central Texas high school football star among two who died in fishing accident
Alexandro Perez-Zuniga
Man arrested on DWI charge after hitting a mailbox
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
73 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Brazos County Health District
Zachary Reyes, 21, is facing multiple charges after firing a gun at a man who asked him to...
CSPD: Suspected drug dealer charged in shooting at College Station party

Latest News

DPS to increase enforcement for Thanksgiving holiday
COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan announced for Texas
Zachary Reyes, 21, is facing multiple charges after firing a gun at a man who asked him to...
CSPD: Suspected drug dealer charged in shooting at College Station party
Dunkin' Donuts is now open in College Station
Customers wait hours for first taste of Dunkin’ Donuts in College Station