COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan announced for Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) have announced a COVID-19 distribution plan. This plan includes guiding principles for Texas’ COVID-19 vaccine allocation process.

According to Abbott, this outlines the state’s initial distribution for the vaccines, which are expected as early as next month.

“These guiding principles established by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP) will ensure that the State of Texas swiftly distributes the COVID-19 vaccine to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” said Abbott. “This foundation for the allocation process will help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, protect the most vulnerable Texans, and safeguard crucial state resources.”

Texas will initially allocate COVID-19 vaccines based on the following criteria:

Protecting health care workers who fill a critical role in caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients and maintaining the health care infrastructure for all who need it.

Protecting frontline workers who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work providing critical services and preserving the economy.

Protecting vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.

Mitigating health inequities due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.

Data-driven allocations using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions.

Geographic diversity through a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.

Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback.

The EVAP will make recommendations on how and when to roll out the vaccine to other critical groups.

