CSPD: Suspected drug dealer charged in shooting at College Station party
Police have charged the Navasota man with several crimes, including aggravated assault and manufacture and delivery.
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a suspected drug dealer after he reportedly tried to shoot someone at a party early Sunday morning.
According to police, Zachary Reyes, 21, from Navasota went to the party on Emerald Parkway.
Another person at the party called officers when Reyes reportedly pulled a pistol from his car and shot at the victim several times.
Officers found Reyes near his car. After a search, they found two guns on Reyes, along with a large amount of cash, about 45 grams of marijuana, and a digital scale. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, manufacture and delivery, and several other charges.
No one was hurt in the shooting.
