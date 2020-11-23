Advertisement

CSPD: Suspected drug dealer charged in shooting at College Station party

Police have charged the Navasota man with several crimes, including aggravated assault and manufacture and delivery.
Zachary Reyes, 21
Zachary Reyes, 21
By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a suspected drug dealer after he reportedly tried to shoot someone at a party early Sunday morning.

According to police, Zachary Reyes, 21, from Navasota went to the party on Emerald Parkway.

Another person at the party called officers when Reyes reportedly pulled a pistol from his car and shot at the victim several times.

Officers found Reyes near his car. After a search, they found two guns on Reyes, along with a large amount of cash, about 45 grams of marijuana, and a digital scale. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, manufacture and delivery, and several other charges.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

