CSPD: Suspected drug dealer charged in shooting at College Station party

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a suspected drug dealer after he reportedly tried to shoot someone at a party early Sunday morning.

According to police, Zachary Reyes, 21, from Navasota went to the party on Emerald Parkway.

Another person at the party called officers when Reyes reportedly pulled a pistol from his car and shot at the victim several times.

Officers found Reyes near his car. After a search, they found two guns on Reyes, along with a large amount of cash, about 45 grams of marijuana, and a digital scale. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, manufacture and delivery, and several other charges.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

