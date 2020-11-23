Advertisement

Customers wait hours for first taste of Dunkin’ Donuts in College Station

The fast-food restaurant specializes in donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and its famous coffee
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Excited Bryan-College Station residents woke up early Monday morning--or stayed up late Sunday night--to experience the first taste of Dunkin’ Donuts in College Station.

Soon-to-be customers began lining up the evening before Dunkin’ opened its doors.

“I came here last night… and people were playing Rock Band and they had couches and everything, and that was around 11:00 p.m., or so,” said Trevor Flinn, who chose to wait until a couple of hours after opening to visit the new eatery.

Donna Chester says she’s ordering “everything” when she has her chance at the register.

“I’ve been waiting 20 years for Dunkin’ to open here,” said Chester.

Amanda Latham drove her car into the drive-thru line at 4:59 a.m., right before opening, but it wasn’t until 8:30 a.m. that she had her chance to order. For her, it’s worth it to be a part of this opening day experience.

“I miss Dunkin’ from back home,” said Latham. “I mean, realistically in the past three-and-a-half hours I could have driven home and back, but I’m happy to support it now that it’s here.”

Dunkin’ Donuts is located at 12061 FM 2154 (Wellborn Road between Deacon and Navarro) and will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

