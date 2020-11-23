Advertisement

Former Central Texas high school football star among two who died in fishing accident

Former Cameron football star Traion Smith drowned Sunday while fishing in Milam County
Former Cameron football star Traion Smith drowned Sunday while fishing in Milam County(Gray)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Former Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith was one of two men who drowned Sunday in a fishing accident, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Smith, 22, of Cameron, and Desmond Williams, 30, of Temple died after the small boat in which they were fishing overturned.

Milam County Sheriff’s responded to the 2400 block of CR 139 at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, after a 911 call.

The private property where it happened reportedly belongs to the victim’s friend.

The two men tried to swim to shore after the boat overturned, but couldn’t make it.

Williams’ wife saw the whole thing happen and called 911, but authorities could not rescue the men.

Smith’s body was recovered at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, and a search effort was underway Monday morning to locate Williams.

Smith rushed for more than 7,500 yards at Cameron and scored 104 touchdowns.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Shalise Moore of College Station was arrested on a charge of Driving While...
Accused drunk driver slams into College Station police vehicle
Alexandro Perez-Zuniga
Man arrested on DWI charge after hitting a mailbox
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
73 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Brazos County Health District
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, third from right, performs...
FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug Trump received

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan announced for Texas
Zachary Reyes, 21, is facing multiple charges after firing a gun at a man who asked him to...
CSPD: Suspected drug dealer charged in shooting at College Station party
Dunkin' Donuts is now open in College Station
Customers wait hours for first taste of Dunkin’ Donuts in College Station
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Active COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 heading into Thanksgiving week