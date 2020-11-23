Garrett out again

CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns defensive star Myles Garrett will miss his second consecutive game as he recovers from COVID-19. Garrett sat out Sunday’s win over Philadelphia and he’ll also be kept out of this week’s game at Jacksonville. Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any details on Garrett’s condition other than saying he will not be back in time to face the Jaguars. Garrett has 9 1/2 sacks and has been among the NFL’s best defensive players all season.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.