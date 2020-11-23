Advertisement

NFL Aggies Week 11

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week 11 of the NFL, including Ryan Tannehill leading his Titans to an overtime win over Baltimore.

  • Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 22/31 259 YDS. 2 TDS. 1 INT. 35 rush YDS. 30-24 overtime win over Baltimore.
  • Jace Sternberger TE (Green Bay) - 3 catches 23 YDS. 34-31 overtime loss to Indianapolis.
  • Donovan Wilson Safety (Dallas) - 2 forced fumbles (1 strip-sack). 9 total tackles. 31-28 win over Minnesota.
  • Kingsley Keke DT (Green Bay) - 2 tackles. 34-31 overtime loss to Indianapolis.
  • Randy Bullock Kicker (Cincinnati) - 1/3 FGS (53 long). 0/1 XP. 20-9 loss to Washington.
  • Braden Mann Punter (NY Jets) - 4 punts (41 YDS/punt). 2 inside 20. 34-28 loss to LA Chargers.

THURSDAY:

  • Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 4 catches 50 YDS. 2 punt returns 8 YDS. 28-21 loss to Seattle.

MONDAY:

  • Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - vs LA Rams.
  • Josh Reynolds WR (LA Rams) - vs Tampa Bay.

