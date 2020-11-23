NFL Aggies Week 11
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week 11 of the NFL, including Ryan Tannehill leading his Titans to an overtime win over Baltimore.
- Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 22/31 259 YDS. 2 TDS. 1 INT. 35 rush YDS. 30-24 overtime win over Baltimore.
- Jace Sternberger TE (Green Bay) - 3 catches 23 YDS. 34-31 overtime loss to Indianapolis.
- Donovan Wilson Safety (Dallas) - 2 forced fumbles (1 strip-sack). 9 total tackles. 31-28 win over Minnesota.
- Kingsley Keke DT (Green Bay) - 2 tackles. 34-31 overtime loss to Indianapolis.
- Randy Bullock Kicker (Cincinnati) - 1/3 FGS (53 long). 0/1 XP. 20-9 loss to Washington.
- Braden Mann Punter (NY Jets) - 4 punts (41 YDS/punt). 2 inside 20. 34-28 loss to LA Chargers.
THURSDAY:
- Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 4 catches 50 YDS. 2 punt returns 8 YDS. 28-21 loss to Seattle.
MONDAY:
- Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - vs LA Rams.
- Josh Reynolds WR (LA Rams) - vs Tampa Bay.
