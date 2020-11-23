Peace Lutheran Church donating 100 pies to Twin City Mission for Thanksgiving meal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Peace Lutheran Church isn’t letting a pandemic put a stop to one of its generous holiday traditions they’ve had for almost two decades.

Around this time every year, the members of Peace Lutheran Church make and provide 100 pies to Twin City Mission for their Thanksgiving meal. Debbie Anderson, who is a member of the church and organizes the event each year, says the mission can still count on them to make their delivery as scheduled in 2020.

“Somehow magically, on the day before Thanksgiving, 100 pies show up at our church and we load them up and caravan down to the mission,” Anderson said. “We will still do it this year, and it’s our pleasure.”

Anderson says all 100 pies are already baked and ready to be donated, and they are by no means limited to just a few varieties, ranging in flavors from traditional pumpkin, apple, and mixed berry to cream and chess pies. It usually takes four or five cars to pack up every pie before the church caravan leaves around noon to make their delivery to the mission.

“What better way to show kindness or helping others than to give this gift,” Anderson said.

Acts of kindness like these are what the holidays are all about, Anderson says. It’s why donating dessert to the mission’s Thanksgiving dinner is something the church has done for close to 20 years now.

“We do it to put a smile on people’s faces, to know that there’s someone out there that cares enough to give a gift,” Anderson said. “Kindness and helping others is what it’s all about, especially during the holidays, and especially this year during the pandemic.”

Anderson says this event would not be possible without the hard work of the church’s missions committee.

