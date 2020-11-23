Reason to Smile - November 23, 2020

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s Reason to Smile was sent to us from Helen Wagner. She said Franklin Middle School Cross Country Teams are smiling after their recent success.

The girls’ team won the District 20-AAA Team Championship with a perfect score of 15 with the top 5 runners finishing 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th. The boys team finished 2nd. Congratulations to both teams on a great season!

