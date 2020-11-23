Advertisement

Regal owner Cineworld secures financial help until hoped-for reopening

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Cineworld, which last month closed its cinemas in the U.S. and the U.K., has secured more than $750 million of new financing that it hopes will see it through the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Monday, the company said its finances will be bolstered over over the coming months largely from a new debt facility as well as an extension of an existing credit facility.

Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas in the U.S., closed around 660 cinemas in the U.S. and Britain last month due to a lack of blockbusters as producers postpone releases because of the pandemic, including the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die.”

“We look forward to resuming our operations and welcoming movie fans around the world back to the big screen for an exciting and full slate of films in 2021,” said Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld’s chief executive.

The group’s base case scenario assumes a reopening of cinemas no later than May. In the event of a further delay, it said it expects to retain sufficient liquidity for a number of months longer, but said that may require support from lenders.

Despite that caveat, news of the new financing arrangements sent shares shares in the company soaring 17% in London.

The hope is that the new money will help the company ride out the pandemic until vaccines are available. Over recent weeks, a number of vaccine candidates have shown promising results.

“With vaccine development progressing, this should give investors significantly greater confidence in Cineworld emerging from the crisis, allowing the company to capture demand as it returns with a robust slate of postponed films,” analysts at Investec.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Shalise Moore of College Station was arrested on a charge of Driving While...
Accused drunk driver slams into College Station police vehicle
Alexandro Perez-Zuniga
Man arrested on DWI charge after hitting a mailbox
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
73 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Brazos County Health District
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, third from right, performs...
FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug Trump received
The rapper, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was shot by a suspect who chased him on foot on...
Surveillance Images Released Of Suspect, Vehicle In Murder Of Dallas Rapper Mo3

Latest News

Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said a 20-year-old woman is dead after a Brooklyn shooting...
Police: 1 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at Brooklyn apartments
Military member describe the pandemic situation in El Paso as like a scene out of Iraq.
Military steps in to help in El Paso hospitals amid devastating COVID-19 surge
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, left, listens to Sidney Powell, both lawyers for...
Trump campaign legal team distances itself from Powell
FILE – This photo shows a view of the Pfizer Inc. World Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New...
First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12