St. James Missionary Baptist Church gives away 150 ‘Blessing Bags’ to help feed hungry families

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The St. James Missionary Baptist Church held a a drive-thru giveaway after its service on Sunday.

It’s the third time the church’s congregation has given out what they call “Blessing Bags” to any member of the community who drops by to pick one up. The church’s pastor, Brodrick Ross, said it’s their way of giving families a lift this holiday season.

“Two years ago, we served about 65 families,” said Ross. “This year, we wanted to come back and do even better and give more. We’re here to bless the community and say thank you.”

This year, St. James Missionary Baptist Church handed out more than 150 turkeys to families in need, along with canned goods which included green beans, corn, and yams. Ross says most of the food was donated and provided by members of the church.

“I thank God that we have individuals who see the vision,” said Ross. “One of the things that’s the covenant of our church is feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, and giving hope to the hopeless. That’s our theme, and we don’t want to just say it. We want to put it in action.”

Margaret Walton, a Bryan resident, stopped by the church’s parking lot Sunday afternoon to picking up a Blessing Bag.

“It’s important because not everybody has the opportunity to go out and buy a meal,” said Walton. “Not everybody is equipped with the right resources, so I feel that coming out here today and being able to grab a meal to help someone else is a blessing.”

Walton said without the food she received from the church, she wouldn’t be able to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal. She said it means so much to receive help from people who are not looking for anything in return.

“It means a lot because we have a bunch of organizations out here that are always advertising they’ll help, but then it always comes with an extra requirement or you have to pay for something or give something up to get it,” said Walton. “The fact that these guys have actually taken it out of their pockets to feed someone else who’s in need is just a big show of gratitude.”

“We just want to be able to say, here’s something that will ease the burden this holiday season,” said Ross. “That’s the whole mission of the church. During tough times, like the times we’re in right now, the church needs to shine and fulfill its mission. We wanted to put a smile on somebody’s face today.”

