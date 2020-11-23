Tennessee men’s basketball pauses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee has paused activities in the men’s basketball program with head coach Rick Barnes among staff, players and other personnel that have tested positive for COVID-19. A release from the school said the positives were detected Sunday during routine surveillance testing conducted three times a week. The No. 12 Volunteers were scheduled to open against Charlotte on Wednesday before facing VCU on Friday in the Volunteer Classic in Knoxville. The school will update the status of those games on Tuesday.

