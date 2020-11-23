Advertisement

Texas A&M offensive line named to Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll

Texas A&M football Unified
Texas A&M football Unified(12thMan.com, Texas A&M)
By Matthew Callaway / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK CITY, New York -- The Texas A&M football offensive line was one of 22 units named to the Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll, announced Monday morning by The Foundation for Teamwork. The Moore Award is presented annually to the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football.

Texas A&M’s offensive front, long known as the Maroon Goons, has not allowed a sack since the second quarter of the season-opener against Vanderbilt (22 quarters, 171 pass attempts), despite battling No. 2 Alabama and No. 4 Florida. For the season, Texas A&M has allowed 2.0 sacks and is allowing a national-best 0.3 sacks per game among teams having played more than four games. The Goons, coached by Josh Henson, have only allowed a total of 21 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, which ranks third nationally among FBS schools that have played more than four games.

The 22 teams have gained the attention of the Joe Moore Award voting committee as it moves closer to announcing the selection of semifinalists on Dec. 7 and finalists on Dec. 21. Selection of the 2020 Joe Moore Award winner will be made public in late December or early January after a surprise announcement on the winning unit’s campus, as mutually agreed upon and circumstances allow.

What the committee is saying about the Maroon Goons: “The Aggies had good success on the ground with a very competitive unit in 2018 but saw a big drop-off last season. This year they have been the catalyst for an offense that has shown a new level of toughness. In the second half of the Florida game, they battered the Gators on the ground and have been able to ride that run with strong efforts on the ground ever since. They are a physical unit who work well together and get up on linebackers. Right tackle Carson Green has been exceptional at clearing out space for his runners.”

2020 Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll

Air Force

Alabama

Army

BYU

Cincinnati

Coastal Carolina

Georgia

Iowa

Iowa State

Kentucky

Louisiana

Louisville

Mississippi

North Texas

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oregon

San Diego State

Texas A&M

UCLA

Virginia Tech

Wisconsin

Most Read

Mackenzie Shalise Moore of College Station was arrested on a charge of Driving While...
Accused drunk driver slams into College Station police vehicle
Alexandro Perez-Zuniga
Man arrested on DWI charge after hitting a mailbox
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
73 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Brazos County Health District
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, third from right, performs...
FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug Trump received
Former Cameron football star Traion Smith drowned Sunday while fishing in Milam County
Former Central Texas high school football star among two killed in fishing accident

Latest News

Texas A&M's Kam Brown catches a pass inside the 5 during the Aggies' game against Florida.
Aggie Receiver Kam Brown transferring to UCLA
2020 Brazos Valley High School Volleyball Playoff Pairings & Results
NFL Aggies Week 11
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shakes hands with Washington Football Team...
Burrow’s rookie season cut short