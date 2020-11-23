Texas A&M offensive line named to Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll

NEW YORK CITY, New York -- The Texas A&M football offensive line was one of 22 units named to the Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll, announced Monday morning by The Foundation for Teamwork. The Moore Award is presented annually to the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football.

Texas A&M’s offensive front, long known as the Maroon Goons, has not allowed a sack since the second quarter of the season-opener against Vanderbilt (22 quarters, 171 pass attempts), despite battling No. 2 Alabama and No. 4 Florida. For the season, Texas A&M has allowed 2.0 sacks and is allowing a national-best 0.3 sacks per game among teams having played more than four games. The Goons, coached by Josh Henson, have only allowed a total of 21 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, which ranks third nationally among FBS schools that have played more than four games.

The 22 teams have gained the attention of the Joe Moore Award voting committee as it moves closer to announcing the selection of semifinalists on Dec. 7 and finalists on Dec. 21. Selection of the 2020 Joe Moore Award winner will be made public in late December or early January after a surprise announcement on the winning unit’s campus, as mutually agreed upon and circumstances allow.

What the committee is saying about the Maroon Goons: “The Aggies had good success on the ground with a very competitive unit in 2018 but saw a big drop-off last season. This year they have been the catalyst for an offense that has shown a new level of toughness. In the second half of the Florida game, they battered the Gators on the ground and have been able to ride that run with strong efforts on the ground ever since. They are a physical unit who work well together and get up on linebackers. Right tackle Carson Green has been exceptional at clearing out space for his runners.”

2020 Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll

Air Force

Alabama

Army

BYU

Cincinnati

Coastal Carolina

Georgia

Iowa

Iowa State

Kentucky

Louisiana

Louisville

Mississippi

North Texas

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oregon

San Diego State

Texas A&M

UCLA

Virginia Tech

Wisconsin