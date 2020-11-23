Thanksgiving week temperatures teeter-totter with multiple fronts and needed rain chances

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As families across the Brazos Valley gear up for a Thanksgiving feast Thursday, multiple cold fronts are expected to pass back and forth over the next five to eight days.

Sunday afternoon brought the area cold front number one. This front turns on the a/c Monday with morning 50s turning around to afternoon upper 60s and low 70s. For many, still above average but much more fall-feeling than the past weekend.

Cooler start Monday, behind this afternoon's cold front.



Back to a light long sleeve to start the day. While more November-ish, still doesn't quite reach the mark. Morning thermometers likely start ~5° ABOVE average for Nov. 23rd)#bcstx pic.twitter.com/2NSyGpiBOm — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) November 22, 2020

As cold front number two approaches, temperatures will warm back up to 80° on a south wind Tuesday. This front has the chance to bring a quick line of rain to perhaps an odd rumble of thunder in the wee early hours of Wednesday morning. While this rain would be nice, it will not be enough for a drought-stricken ground. Up to 1/4″ of rain is the best we expect to muster in localized areas by the mid-week sunrise.

Cold front #2 arrives pre-sunrise Wednesday (KBTX)

After a day of cooler weather Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day Thursday keep the temperature whiplash going as afternoon thermometers head for the 80s. An enjoyable day for the holiday, but warmer than many would like as attention starts to shift to the Christmas season.

Enter cold front number three: due in sometime Friday afternoon or evening. This front is expected to bring more of a punch and is the one to watch this week. Scattered rain and thunderstorms turn into the potential for a line of storms as that front blows in. While the overall concern is not high at this time, there could be a few strong-to-severe storms that move through ahead of the front. If so, high wind gusts would be the main concern.

Cold front #3 is expected some time Friday. (KBTX)

Behind that front, a chill is anticipated to blow in for the weekend. One of the discrepancies in the forecast this far out is if the rain chance continues into Saturday as well. At this time, forecast data suggest this could be a good drink of water with at least one inch or more of rain possible.

Still plenty to iron out with that third cold front. For now, November looks to wrap up on a more active note than the past 20+ days. More details on the week ahead are included in the video above.

