Treat of the Day: City of Caldwell donation

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Earlier this year, the city of Caldwell, along with tens of thousands of U.S. cities, received federal funds to help purchase PPE for local government organizations.

After purchasing all that was needed for the city, Caldwell Mayor Norris McManus realized there was about $80,000 left over.

Rather than keep the money for the city, Mayor McManus and City Manager Camden White decided to take the remaining funds and donate them to Caldwell ISD.

Above is a picture of the modest check presentation of $79,300 to Caldwell ISD superintendent, Andrew Peters, earlier this month.

