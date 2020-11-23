Tuesday: 15° - 20° warmer; next front arrives early Wednesday

Much cooler Monday following the late weekend cold front that swept through the Brazos Valley. Sunshine managed to return for some, but thick clouds held tough for others. Regardless, clouds take back over for all tonight as we gear up for more changes. Tuesday is a warmer day as a south wind turns back on at 10-20mph, with gusts upwards of 25-30mph at times. A few spots of rain may drift by from time-to-time -- but overall, most stay dry / those that find rain are not expected to collect much in the gauge. That could change between 2am and 8am Wednesday as the next cold front passes through the Brazos Valley. A quick round of rain to an isolated rumble will be possible as that north wind returns -- overall severe weather threat is low and at most 0.25″ - 0.3″ of rain may be left behind for some. Highs Wednesday return to the upper 60s & low 70s.

Thanksgiving Day starts on the cool side but the temperature whiplash continues. Highs are headed for the upper 70s to about 80° for the holiday -- warm, but an enjoyable day to spend or eat outdoors. Enter the next weather maker / cold front -- and this one looks more potent. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage Friday, a few of which could be strong or even briefly severe (wind / small hail concern). As it stands, 1″ to 3″ of rain is not ruled out for the Brazos Valley. What we will need to monitor: can another round of rain and storms pass through the area Saturday. That could hamper outdoor plans Saturday but also pile on a few more inches of rain. Regardless, this front will open the door to chilly air as we close out November and walk into December.

Monday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Low: 58. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. High: 79. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 58. Wind: becoming NE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Clearing skies. High: 70. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.