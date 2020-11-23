Two Aggies named to SEC All-Tournament Team

Advertisement

By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST
ORANGE BEACH, Alabama – Texas A&M soccer’s Taylor Pounds and Katie Smith were named to the 11-player SEC All-Tournament Team the league announced following Sunday’s championship match.

The pair each played the full 90 minutes of both matches as the Aggies advanced to the semifinal round of the tournament for the sixth time in nine trips. It marked the second league honor for Smith, who was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2019, while Pounds garnered her first recognition from the league.

For the season, Smith joins Jimena Lopez as the only Aggies to play all 900 minutes. She anchored the backline as a center back, helping the Aggies register league bests with five shutouts and a 0.80 goals-against average.

Pounds played all but 17 minutes in the fall as a defensive midfielder. She logged a game-winning goal in the Aggies’ 2-0 win at Alabama.

The Aggies ended the fall portion of their 2020-21 slate with an 8-2-0 mark and claimed the SEC regular-season crown with a 7-1-0 ledger.

