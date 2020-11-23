Ups & downs this Thanksgiving Week

After a quick drop or three of rain Sunday, we’re left dry, but cloudy and a little chilly to start the work week. Morning 40s and 50s should eventually give way to about 70 before the afternoon is done - that is, assuming clouds are able to break apart a bit. Otherwise, keep the jacket handy for most of the day, and be ready to do a jacket/no jacket dance a LOT over the next week or so.

As we gear up for the Thanksgiving holiday, the week brings a lot of back and forth. Warmer air returns Late Monday / early Tuesday -- which means highs are back in the humid low 80s. A few spots of rain Tuesday afternoon turns to a chance for a quick line of showers to an odd rumble Tuesday night / pre-sunrise Wednesday. Back to less humid & mild Wednesday as morning 50s turn to highs around 70°. Thanksgiving Thursday is another “flip” day where the humidity creeps back in and south wind pushes us back to 80°. Warm, but still a good looking holiday for the Brazos Valley. Eyes are on Friday, as the next cold front approaches. Rain, rumbles, and perhaps a few strong-to-severe storms are possible through the evening. That front should have a bigger push of chilly air that spills in for the final days of November. What we need to monitor: will another round of rain and storms rattle past Saturday? We need better data on that...but don’t rule it out just yet.

Monday. Morning clouds, scattered afternoon sun. High: 73. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Low: 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. High: 80. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 58. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

