44 new COVID-19 cases, 29 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 44 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,012 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 84 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

8,105 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

64 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,510 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 233 active probable cases and there have been 1,277 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 9,201. There have been 97,825 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 74 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 77 percent.

Currently, there are 29 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 35 571 Brazos 1,012 9,201 Burleson 144 629 Grimes 116 1,335 Houston 103 546 Lee 33 282 Leon 43 427 Madison 71 859 Milam 16 615 Montgomery 2,539 16,549 Robertson 50 489 San Jacinto 7 251 Trinity 9 225 Walker 131 4,142 Waller 66 1,113 Washington 169 915

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 577 staffed hospital beds with 90 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 54 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 79 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 35 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 571 total cases and 525 recovered cases and 11 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 144 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 629 total cases, and 477 cases have recovered. There have been 8 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 116 active cases. There have been 1,335 total cases, 1,181 recoveries and 38 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 546 total cases of COVID-19. There are 103 active cases and 428 cases are recovered. There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 33 active cases. The county has a total of 282 cases, with 234 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 43 active cases. The county has 427 total cases, with 370 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Madison County has reported 71 active cases. The county has a total of 859 cases with 776 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Milam County currently has 16 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 615 total cases and 590 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,539 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 16,549 total cases and 10,655 recovered cases. There are currently 26 people hospitalized, and there have been 169 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 50 active COVID-19 cases, with 489 total cases. Currently, 433 patients have recovered and there has been 6 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 7 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 251 cases with 230 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 225 total cases with 208 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 131 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,142 total cases with 3,943 recoveries and 68 deaths.

Waller County currently has 66 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,113 total cases with 1,029 recoveries and 18 deaths.

Washington County currently has 169 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 915 total cases with 693 recoveries and 53 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 9 new cases and 267 active cases on Nov. 21.

Currently, the university has reported 3,491 positive cases, 7.3 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 23, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 135,126 active cases and 917,739 recoveries. There have been 1,100,979 total cases reported and 10,123,856 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 20,588 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 182,192 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 23 at 3:35 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

