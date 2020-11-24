College Station police investigating death of a guest at motel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating the death of a guest at a motel along Highway 6 and Pinon Drive north of Rock Prairie Road.

Police say officers initially responded for a welfare concern call at the motel in the 3700 block of Highway 6 after the guest missed check out. That’s when the deceased person was discovered.

Detectives and Crime Scene are investigating a deceased person at a hotel in the 3700 block of the SH 6 West Frontage Rd. Officers initially responded for a Welfare Concern after a missed check out. pic.twitter.com/VE2ik3zY2Q — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 24, 2020

A spokesman said it’s unclear if this is a homicide at this time. The deceased male is not being identified at this time pending next of kin notification.

Investigators are actively working to determine what happened. They say contact has been made with all individuals involved and there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.