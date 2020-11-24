Advertisement

College Station police investigating death of a guest at motel

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating the death of a guest at a motel along Highway 6 and Pinon Drive north of Rock Prairie Road.

Police say officers initially responded for a welfare concern call at the motel in the 3700 block of Highway 6 after the guest missed check out. That’s when the deceased person was discovered.

A spokesman said it’s unclear if this is a homicide at this time. The deceased male is not being identified at this time pending next of kin notification.

Investigators are actively working to determine what happened. They say contact has been made with all individuals involved and there is no danger to the public.

