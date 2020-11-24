Advertisement

Aggies prepare for changes to Student Bonfire Burn Night

The event will not be open to the public.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This year’s Student Bonfire comes with some major changes, but it wasn’t stopping students from carrying on the tradition.

“It wasn’t necessarily a question of were we going to do it, it was more a question of how we were going to go about doing it,” said Jackson Blivin, Junior Red Pot.

Blivin says putting COVID-19 guidelines in place was the only way to carry on safely.

“We were not willing to risk people getting sick,” said Blivin.

Limiting the number of students on-site at one time and wearing masks were just some of the changes.

“It didn’t matter if you were under a log, it didn’t matter if you were standing around, it didn’t matter if you were on a rope, you were wearing it,” said Blivin.

“They came up with these really robust and thoughtful protocols,” said Dion McInnis, Student Bonfire Board of Directors

The event is used to welcoming thousands of people but this year will be limited to participants and one guest.

The organization relies on the more than $30,000 that comes from guest parking to build each year.

“They had to change how they do it in a way that sacrifices revenue that is needed to build the next bonfire but it’s something they believed in doing. It’s a leap of faith that supporters and everyone out there that believes in this can help them,” said McInnis.

Students are asking that folks streaming the event at home will donate to the cause by clicking here.

McInnis says in times of uncertainty Student Bonfire has brought everyone together.

“The world is going ‘what can we do?’ and ‘can we build memories and experiences?’ and ‘can we have life experiences and keep each other safe?’ and here they are having done that,” said McInnis.

Blivin says despite not having the public with them to enjoy burn night it’s been a great year.

“It was still grueling workhouses. It was still hard work and it was still fun,” said Blivin “We all wanted to be able to pass this tradition on, keep it going, keep it alive and we weren’t willing to let it go.”

In a year of unprecedented challenges on a global scale, Student Bonfire resolved to meet the objective they set when...

Posted by Dion C. McInnis Gallery on Monday, November 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Shalise Moore of College Station was arrested on a charge of Driving While...
Accused drunk driver slams into College Station police vehicle
Former Cameron football star Traion Smith drowned Sunday while fishing in Milam County
Former Central Texas high school football star among two who died in fishing accident
Zachary Reyes, 21, is facing multiple charges after firing a gun at a man who asked him to...
CSPD: Suspected drug dealer charged in shooting at College Station party
COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan announced for Texas
Alexandro Perez-Zuniga
Man arrested on DWI charge after hitting a mailbox

Latest News

A burglar struck multiple buildings in College Station.
College Station Police investigating at least 10 business burglaries, including at City Hall
Monday Evening Weather Update 11/23
Monday Evening Weather Update 11/23
College Station Police investigating at least 10 business burglaries, including at City Hall
College Station Police investigating at least 10 business burglaries, including at City Hall
Aggie Student Bonfire changes announced
Aggie Student Bonfire changes announced