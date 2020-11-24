Aggies prepare for changes to Student Bonfire Burn Night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This year’s Student Bonfire comes with some major changes, but it wasn’t stopping students from carrying on the tradition.

“It wasn’t necessarily a question of were we going to do it, it was more a question of how we were going to go about doing it,” said Jackson Blivin, Junior Red Pot.

Blivin says putting COVID-19 guidelines in place was the only way to carry on safely.

“We were not willing to risk people getting sick,” said Blivin.

Limiting the number of students on-site at one time and wearing masks were just some of the changes.

“It didn’t matter if you were under a log, it didn’t matter if you were standing around, it didn’t matter if you were on a rope, you were wearing it,” said Blivin.

“They came up with these really robust and thoughtful protocols,” said Dion McInnis, Student Bonfire Board of Directors

The event is used to welcoming thousands of people but this year will be limited to participants and one guest.

The organization relies on the more than $30,000 that comes from guest parking to build each year.

“They had to change how they do it in a way that sacrifices revenue that is needed to build the next bonfire but it’s something they believed in doing. It’s a leap of faith that supporters and everyone out there that believes in this can help them,” said McInnis.

Students are asking that folks streaming the event at home will donate to the cause by clicking here.

McInnis says in times of uncertainty Student Bonfire has brought everyone together.

“The world is going ‘what can we do?’ and ‘can we build memories and experiences?’ and ‘can we have life experiences and keep each other safe?’ and here they are having done that,” said McInnis.

Blivin says despite not having the public with them to enjoy burn night it’s been a great year.

“It was still grueling workhouses. It was still hard work and it was still fun,” said Blivin “We all wanted to be able to pass this tradition on, keep it going, keep it alive and we weren’t willing to let it go.”

