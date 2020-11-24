Brazos County issues Burn Ban

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County officials have issued a Burn Ban, effective for the entire county, until further notice. Outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited until the order is lifted.

With Thanksgiving just days away, this does not prohibit the use of turkey fryers or grills outdoors.

This morning, Brazos County commissioners enacted a Burn Ban for the county, effective immediately. The official order will be posted to the county website later today. — BrazosCountyTX (@BrazosCountyTX) November 24, 2020

With a lack of measurable rain over the past six months, Bryan-College Station is currently behind on rainfall by nearly 11 inches in 2020. Area-wide drought conditions continue to expand and more burn bans may be issued if conditions worsen.

Brazos County joins the following counties under established Burn Ban orders:

Lee • Grimes • Walker • Madison • San Jacinto

