Advertisement

Brazos County issues Burn Ban

Six Brazos Valley counties now under an established ban ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday
Brazos County officials enacted a BURN BAN, Tuesday November 24th
Brazos County officials enacted a BURN BAN, Tuesday November 24th(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County officials have issued a Burn Ban, effective for the entire county, until further notice. Outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited until the order is lifted.

With Thanksgiving just days away, this does not prohibit the use of turkey fryers or grills outdoors.

With a lack of measurable rain over the past six months, Bryan-College Station is currently behind on rainfall by nearly 11 inches in 2020. Area-wide drought conditions continue to expand and more burn bans may be issued if conditions worsen.

Brazos County joins the following counties under established Burn Ban orders:

Lee • Grimes • Walker • Madison • San Jacinto

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith, drowned Sunday afternoon when the boat from which he...
Body of second former local high school athlete recovered after fishing accident
Zachary Reyes, 21, is facing multiple charges after firing a gun at a man who asked him to...
CSPD: Suspected drug dealer charged in shooting at College Station party
COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan announced for Texas
A burglar struck multiple buildings overnight in College Station.
College Station Police investigating at least 10 business burglaries, including at City Hall
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Active COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 heading into Thanksgiving week

Latest News

A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+
Bryan police are on the scene of an alleged shooting on Watson Lane.
Bryan police investigating shooting on Watson Lane
Destination Bryan wants residents to take part in tourism survey
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
44 new COVID-19 cases, 29 Brazos County residents hospitalized