Bryan boys’ basketball beats Consol 43-42 in crosstown showdown

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team beat A&M Consolidated 43-42 Monday afternoon at Viking Gym.

It was close throughout the whole game. Both squads were tied at 8 after the first quarter. The Tigers took a 28-24 lead early in the third quarter, and then they would lead by 6 in the fourth. Dom Caldwell for Bryan drained a three-pointer to tie the game at 34. Late free-throws from the Vikings and a layup from CJ Tyler helped seal the 43-42 victory for Bryan.

Dylan Glover for Bryan led all scorers with 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. Rodney Johnson chipped in 8 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists. Victor Grear had 8 points, 2 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Ziyan Ali and Nathan Edwards led the Tigers with 11 points each. Kaden Lewis chipped in 8 points.

