Caldwell woman hosting COVID-19 plasma drive after she says treatment helped her husband

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A local woman is hosting a COVID-19 plasma drive after her husband responded positively to the treatment while he fought the virus in the hospital.

Jeanne Prestwood and her husband Sam began feeling symptoms of the virus in the middle of October. Jeanne says her husband wasn’t feeling well and decided to see a doctor.

“I got a text message from him Tuesday afternoon saying, ‘I’m at the hospital, they’re gonna keep me’ and within 30 minutes of him texting me, a nurse from the emergency room called and said were transporting my husband by ambulance to the Med,” said Prestwood.

Thirty-four days later, Sam Prestwood still remains on a ventilator. Jeanne says that at the beginning, doctors told her they were doing all they could medically and that she should pray.

A few days after being hospitalized, Jeanne says doctors decided to try two rounds of COVID-19 convalescent plasma.

“After a couple of days or so, they wanted to try it with him to see if it would help, and after the first treatment that was really the first sign of any real improvement that he had made,” said Prestwood.

Since then, Jeanne says her husband has had two treatments and that each one showed little improvement.

According to the FDA, COVID-19 plasma treatments like this may be effective.

After seeing this result in her husband’s fight, Jeanne says she decided to pay it forward.

“I couldn’t do anything for him, and when they said that they had given him the plasma infusions and those are from recovered COVID-19 patients that have the antibodies, all of the sudden I just knew that I had to set up a couple of blood drives,” said Jeanne.

So, she did. Her first one will be at First United Methodist Church in Caldwell Saturday, November 28 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“I felt like that was a lease that I can do to pay forward for other people that have this dreadful virus,” said Jeanne. “If that was something that was going to help, then I wanted to hopefully make sure that they didn’t run out of it because it was such an important part for my husband.”

The family says Sam has been transferred to another hospital to begin rehab and ween him off of the ventilator.

