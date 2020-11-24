Advertisement

Casas named SEC Swimmer of the Week for the fourth time this season

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 24, 2020
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Junior Shaine Casas was named Southeastern Conference Male Swimmer of the Week after another outstanding performance at the Art Adamson Invitational, announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon. 

Casas earned the accolade for the fifth time in his career and fourth time this season. Casas capped off a successful Invite that included five record-breaking performances and five top finishes. Casas’ record-breaking time of 1:38.95 in the 200 IM also stands as the top time in the country.

He currently owns the fast time in the country this season in five different individual events.  The McAllen, Texas native has tallied nine individual wins and five school records so far this season.   The Aggies will return to action as they compete against Incarnate Word on Dec. 12 at the Rec Center Natatorium.

