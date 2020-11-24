Cavalry welcomes back Gareth Glick and assistants as 2021 preparations begin

College Station, Texas -- The Brazos Valley Cavalry are pleased to officially welcome back Head Coach Gareth Glick for the upcoming 2021 season. Glick brings a desire to win, wealth of knowledge and Brazos Valley pride to the Cavalry organization.

Glick is known for his expectation of excellence as he became Willis High School head coach, received three District Coach of the Tear titles, five playoff appearances, and two district championships. Staying within the Conroe area he went to Oak Ridge High School in 2013 where he ended the nine year playoff drought and brought the War Eagles to three consecutive playoff appearances.

As COVID-19 cut last season short, Coach Glick and the organization started planning for 2021 immediately. Glick and his coaching staff expect many of last season’s players to return this year for another run along with a few additions that will add talent and skill to the team. The Cavalry has already claimed the USL League Two Mid South Division 2018 & 2019 Championship titles.

“We would love for the fans and the entire community to grab their friends, bring their voices and create an intimidating atmosphere for our visitors at Travis Field. This community knows how to support their teams and they have a reputation for creating a home field advantage for the local teams. We plan to put a product on the field that represents the community, makes them proud and excites them. We hope that they will come out and support their local club.”

Glick has already hit the field running as he is welcoming back Zane Barnes as Assistant Coach for the Brazos Valley Calvary. Barnes is currently the Head Men’s and Women’s Head Soccer Coach at Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant, Texas as well as in the South Texas ODP boys program.

Barnes, has been a full-time coach since 2010 after a successful playing career at ETBU where he was a four-year starter in goal for the Tigers. Barnes holds a USSF B licence along with a NSCAA Goalkeeper 1, 2, and 3 coaching badges. Barnes is excited to join the staff with Head Coach Gareth Glick and looks forward to continuing the growth of the Calvary.

For tickets and information on the Cavalry 2021 season, go to https://www.bvcavalryfc.com/ or call (979) 779-PLAY. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Cavalry, follow us on social media: facebook.com/BVCavalryFC| Twitter: @BVCavalryFC | Instagram: bvcavalryfc.