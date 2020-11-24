City of Bryan delivering letters to Santa

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan and Texas A&M have teamed up to create Santa Mailboxes.

The mailboxes are at three different locations:

Carnegie Library

Lake Walk Town Center

Natural History Museum at the Brazos Center

The City asks that all letters be dropped of by Dec. 14 to give Santa time to reply.

You can download a letter template by clicking here or create your own.

“We know that the opportunity to see Santa in person are not there as much as they are in previous years and so this is a way for them to still engage with Santa and feel that special connection even if they can’t see Santa in person,” said Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan.

