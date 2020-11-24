Advertisement

City of Bryan delivering letters to Santa

Letters must be dropped off by December 14
Letters to Santa Mailboxes.
Letters to Santa Mailboxes.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan and Texas A&M have teamed up to create Santa Mailboxes.

The mailboxes are at three different locations:

  • Carnegie Library
  • Lake Walk Town Center
  • Natural History Museum at the Brazos Center

The City asks that all letters be dropped of by Dec. 14 to give Santa time to reply.

You can download a letter template by clicking here or create your own.

“We know that the opportunity to see Santa in person are not there as much as they are in previous years and so this is a way for them to still engage with Santa and feel that special connection even if they can’t see Santa in person,” said Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith, drowned Sunday afternoon when the boat from which he...
Body of second former local high school athlete recovered after fishing accident
Zachary Reyes, 21, is facing multiple charges after firing a gun at a man who asked him to...
CSPD: Suspected drug dealer charged in shooting at College Station party
COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan announced for Texas
A burglar struck multiple buildings overnight in College Station.
College Station Police investigating at least 10 business burglaries, including at City Hall
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Active COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 heading into Thanksgiving week

Latest News

A quick line of rain to a few thunderstorms are expected early Wednesday morning
Overnight rain, storm chance expected as next cold front arrives
Detectives are investigating a deceased person at a hotel in the 3700 block of the SH 6 West...
College Station police investigating death of a guest at motel
President Michael K. Young (left) and Interim President Dr. John L. Junkins (right)
Texas A&M President Michael K. Young stepping down, interim leader named
Congressman Bill Flores selected as Agricultural Impact Award Winner at 2020 Ag Breakfast
Local agriculture community comes together for 22nd annual Ag Breakfast