Click It or Ticket campaign ramps up for Thanksgiving holiday

“We hope everyone takes it to heart to wear your seat belt because it’s essential to saving lives”
Driver demonstrates proper way to wear a seat belt
Driver demonstrates proper way to wear a seat belt(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service along with the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition, Texas Department of Transportation, and numerous statewide law enforcement agencies are trying to get the word out this holiday season that if you don’t click it you can expect a ticket.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, last year more than 3,000 people died on Texas roadways and more than 12,000 were seriously injured.

This is the 18th year the organizations have teamed up to put a spotlight on the importance of wearing a seat belt every time you operate or ride in a vehicle.

Mary Jo Prince, program coordinator with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition is reminding everyone to #EndTheStreakTX. The campaign to break the streak of 20 years of daily deaths on Texas roadways. One of the ways to help prevent a death in a vehicle crash is to wear a seat belt.

“We hope everyone takes it to heart to wear your seat belt because it’s essential to saving lives and it’s probably the only one thing more essential than wearing your mask this holiday season,” said Prince.

Unbuckled drivers and passengers, even those in the back seat can face fines of $200 and up.

