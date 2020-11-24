College Station Lady Cougars wrap up season with 12th place finish at state meet

ROUND ROCK, Texas --The College Station Girls Cross Country Team placed 12th in the UIL State Cross Country Championship Meet Monday at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

The Lady Cougars were led by sophomore Maddie Jones, who ran 19:14 over the 5000m course to finish 68th.

Freshman Natalie Young was 72nd in 19:21, followed by sophomore Megan Roberts in 73rd (19:22), freshman Jadyn Deverna in 95th (19:49), and freshman Katherine Brunson in 99th (19:53). Kendall Bone (21:00) and Anna Kimber (22:03) rounded out the College Station squad.