College Station Police investigating at least 10 business burglaries, including at City Hall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are investigating at least 10 building burglaries around town. Many appear to have happened overnight and include College Station City Hall. Staff there don’t believe anything was taken in the multiple rooms the intruder accessed.

Others weren’t as lucky.

Local businesses already dealing with challenges during the pandemic are now cleaning up the mess of a thief. Monday morning Hypnotik Salon caught a person rummaging through the building shortly after midnight, but it doesn’t appear like they took anything. Their glass door was smashed through during the crime.

Further down Texas Avenue another business was also hit.

”About 5:10 this morning I got an alert on my phone from our security system that our business was being broken into and we can watch a video of the guy breaking in,” said Rusty Bacak with B/CS Abundant Life Family Practice.

He said the thief stole money from a cash drawer.

”We called the police and they showed up and unfortunately weren’t unable to catch him,” said Bacak.

Not far away a dental practice had their alley door kicked in, but again nothing inside the business was taken.

”We just hate it as a business. We all work really hard and we try to watch out for our neighbors and you just hate to think that someone’s come in,” said Dr. Monica Brown of Dr. Monica Brown Dentistry.

College Station police are investigating these burglaries and are making some head way.

”A suspect has been identified at this time and the detectives are currently working that investigation,” said Officer Tristen Lopez with College Station Police.

Local business owners are upset at the situation.

”Obviously frustrating,” said Bacak. “Guy certainly looked like he knew what he was doing he went straight to the video camera and knocked it over.”

Police couldn’t say how the thief gained access to City Hall, but said they believe the burglar was looking for money in these crimes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact College Station Police at (979) 764-3600.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.