College Station police looking for man with arrest warrants for burglary

James Aron Black, 47, from Navasota is wanted on warrants related to two of yesterday’s reported building burglaries
James Aron Black, 47
James Aron Black, 47(College Station Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are looking for a man with an arrest warrant for two counts of Burglary of a Building.

James Aron Black, 47, from Navasota is wanted on warrants related to two of yesterday’s reported building burglaries, according to CSPD.

Black is about 5′7″ tall and weighs around 280 pounds.

If you know of his whereabouts, call (979) 764-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS.

