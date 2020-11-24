College Station police looking for man with arrest warrants for burglary

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are looking for a man with an arrest warrant for two counts of Burglary of a Building.

James Aron Black, 47, from Navasota is wanted on warrants related to two of yesterday’s reported building burglaries, according to CSPD.

Black is about 5′7″ tall and weighs around 280 pounds.

If you know of his whereabouts, call (979) 764-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS.

