Advertisement

College Station volleyball advances to regional quarterfinals with win over Hendrickson

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat Pflugerville Hendrickson 25-20, 25-17, 28-30, 25-13 in the area round of the playoffs Tuesday afternoon at Tiger Gym in Rockdale.

The Lady Hawks from Hendrickson took an early lead, and the first set was back and forth. Hendrickson made it a one-point game 20-19, but the Lady Cougars were able to close out the first set. That was the closest game other than set three, which College Station lost in a battle 30-28.

The Lady Cougars were led by Riley Newton with 13 kills, Kate McKinney with 11 kills, and Ana De La Garza with 10 kills.

College Station advances to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs and will take on Magnolia West.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith, drowned Sunday afternoon when the boat from which he...
Body of second former local high school athlete recovered after fishing accident
Zachary Reyes, 21, is facing multiple charges after firing a gun at a man who asked him to...
CSPD: Suspected drug dealer charged in shooting at College Station party
A burglar struck multiple buildings overnight in College Station.
College Station Police investigating at least 10 business burglaries, including at City Hall
COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan announced for Texas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Active COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 heading into Thanksgiving week

Latest News

Texas A&M Basketball
No. 13 Women’s Basketball Hosts Lamar in Season Opener
2020 Brazos Valley High School Volleyball Playoff Pairings & Results
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
2020 Brazos Valley High School Football Playoff Pairings & Results
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Stepanek picks up second SEC weekly accolade