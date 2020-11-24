College Station volleyball advances to regional quarterfinals with win over Hendrickson

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat Pflugerville Hendrickson 25-20, 25-17, 28-30, 25-13 in the area round of the playoffs Tuesday afternoon at Tiger Gym in Rockdale.

The Lady Hawks from Hendrickson took an early lead, and the first set was back and forth. Hendrickson made it a one-point game 20-19, but the Lady Cougars were able to close out the first set. That was the closest game other than set three, which College Station lost in a battle 30-28.

The Lady Cougars were led by Riley Newton with 13 kills, Kate McKinney with 11 kills, and Ana De La Garza with 10 kills.

College Station advances to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs and will take on Magnolia West.

