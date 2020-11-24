Advertisement

COVID in Context: Brazos County has hit 1,000 active cases for the third time. How long did other surges last?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Nov. 23, Brazos County recorded more than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases for the third distinct time in the pandemic.

In July, Brazos County spent 19 days at 1,000+ active cases. It took 39 days for the health district to return to sub-500 levels.

In September, the above-1,000 active case surge was short-lived, straddling the line for six days. However, in that surge, it took longer for the county to return to sub-500 active cases--46 days.

Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cameron football star Traion Smith drowned Sunday while fishing in Milam County
Former Central Texas high school football star among two who died in fishing accident
Zachary Reyes, 21, is facing multiple charges after firing a gun at a man who asked him to...
CSPD: Suspected drug dealer charged in shooting at College Station party
COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan announced for Texas
A burglar struck multiple buildings overnight in College Station.
College Station Police investigating at least 10 business burglaries, including at City Hall
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Active COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 heading into Thanksgiving week

Latest News

A Qantas Airbus A380 arrives at Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, Calif.,...
International flyers may soon need to get coronavirus vaccinations
Hartsfield-Jackson airport prepares for a flood of travelers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Atlanta airport prepares for Thanksgiving rush amid pandemic
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America
Overwhelmed hospitals are facing "crisis levels" of COVID-19 patients across America