COVID in Context: Brazos County has hit 1,000 active cases for the third time. How long did other surges last?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Nov. 23, Brazos County recorded more than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases for the third distinct time in the pandemic.

In July, Brazos County spent 19 days at 1,000+ active cases. It took 39 days for the health district to return to sub-500 levels.

In September, the above-1,000 active case surge was short-lived, straddling the line for six days. However, in that surge, it took longer for the county to return to sub-500 active cases--46 days.

Brazos County Health District (KBTX)

