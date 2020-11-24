Advertisement

Destination Bryan wants residents to take part in tourism survey

The non-profit is working to create a destination brand platform
(Kendall Hogan)
By Heather Falls
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is asking local residents to participate in a survey as they work to help boost tourism in the area.

You can fill out the survey that was launched last month.

College Station based creative agency Drift is working to help Destination Bryan develop a comprehensive destination brand platform.

For the research portion of the project, Drift is working with Bandwagon, a full-service destination research and marketing firm.

Research is already underway to create a unified brand for communicating vacation experiences in Bryan to potential visitors.

“The Destination Bryan brand is something the residents of our community live and breathe every day,” said John Friebele, Destination Bryan executive director. “The research phase of the branding process is important. Understanding perceptions of our residents plus those of potential visitors will give life to our city’s most important stories.”

Additional insights will be extracted from one-on-one interviews, a tourism industry stakeholder forum, a destination immersion experience, visitor surveys and more.

