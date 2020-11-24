Former White House staffer breaks down the presidential transition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “It’s like stepping into a flying airplane.”

That’s how former Reagan administration spokesman and current Sam Houston State University professor Peter Roussel describes the current state of the presidential transition process.

He was involved in both the Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan presidential administrations and he spoke with us to help break down the presidential transition process.

Roussel highlights the four keys to a smooth transition as, “the personnel transition, physically moving to new offices, the inaugural week, and the inaugural speech.”

He explains that the first two are pretty straightforward despite the complications created by the Trump administration refusing to admit defeat and COVID-19.

But where Roussel is concerned is how the transition team will be able to create a safe spectacle of the passing of the torch for the in-person events with inauguration week.

He says the first speech is so vitally important for a president to set the tone for how his administration plans to govern.

“You want there to be as seamless as possible a continuance of governance,” Roussel says.

He says the biggest challenge for the Biden administration will be establishing legitimacy. Roussel says the Biden team must demonstrate leadership as inauguration day moves closer. He explains that strong leadership will be vital to creating a unified federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of this will be under a time crunch now as only this evening did President Trump authorize the federal government to begin the transition process.

“Look at it this way,” Roussel says, “you’ve got about a month and a half to get a lot of this done.”

Watch our chat with Peter Roussel in the player above.

