Local agencies working to stop drinking and driving during Thanksgiving holiday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week multiple agencies are spreading a singular message: “Don’t drink and drive.”

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service is promoting a program this year called “Watch UR BAC”. It calls for a boycott of Blackout Wednesday, which is when people drink excessively on the day before thanksgiving.

”They’re starting their holiday and their weekend early, so there’s a lot more drinking and partying going on,” said Jeffery Pearce, a program coordinator for Watch UR BAC. “We want people to have a good time with family and friends this year. We want them to be safe, though.”

College Station Police will also be on the lookout for drunk driving this year.

“Drunk driving is something that results in injuries and even fatalities on our roadways,” said Officer Tristen Lopez. “Any opportunity that we have to ultimately reduce that number to zero is something that we’re trying to do.”

Last year, CSPD made eight DWI arrests during the Thanksgiving period.

This year, the department is participating in TxDOT’s STEP grant, which allows them to increase patrols and enforcement of DWI’s and other driving violations.

This is the full news release by the College Station Police Department:

The College Station Police Department is pleased to announce participation in a year-long Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) to improve traffic safety in College Station. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has awarded College Station a $40,000 STEP Grant to increase effective enforcement of traffic safety-related laws in order to reduce crashes, fatalities, and injuries.

STEP Grants are awarded by TxDOT to reimburse for overtime activities by local law enforcement agencies to reduce crashes by focusing enforcement efforts on reducing the incidence of speeding, seatbelt violations, intersection traffic control violations, driving while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol by a minor, and enforcement of the state’s texting and driving law.

Our Selective Traffic Enforcement Program began October 1, 2020, and runs through September 30, 2021. Thanks to funding provided by the STEP Grant, College Station Police Officers will be able to work extra shifts to specifically enforce these hazardous traffic violations.

It is a proven fact that using seat belts, driving the speed limit, and not driving distracted or impaired saves lives and prevents injuries. This STEP Grant allows our officers to focus added time and attention to enforce these basic traffic laws, keeping residents and visitors of College Station safer.

