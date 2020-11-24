Local agriculture community comes together for 22nd annual Ag Breakfast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Farmers, ranchers, producers, and business leaders from across the Brazos Valley gathered Tuesday morning at the Brazos County Expo Complex to bring awareness to agriculture and honor 2020 award winners.

Since its inception, Ag Breakfast has always taken place on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, so the community can give thanks for farmers and ranchers for the bounty of food they provide on tables, according to Jim Mazurkiewicz, Chairman of the BCS Ag Council.

While this year’s event did not feature the traditional breakfast cookout by local farmers and ranchers due to COVID-19 precautions, it more importantly showcased the vital role agriculture plays in the economy and in the Brazos Valley.

“The American farmer feeds himself and about 156 other people, so we are one of the most efficient or the most efficient farming systems in the world,” said Mazurkiewicz.

“People don’t realize how much agriculture is [in the Brazos Valley] as you drive by different facilities, farms, or building,” said Mazurkiewicz. “There is agriculture going on maybe on the inside or out in the field that you just don’t think about or take for granted, and we are highlighting that.”

This event also honored two award winners. Congressman Bill Flores was selected as the Agricultural Impact Award winner and Cody Whitten, owner of J. Cody’s Steak and Barbeque, for the Agricultural Business Award.

Both men, who have impacted agriculture in their own ways, were extremely humbled to win their awards.

“I’m very humbled to receive it,” said Flores, Agricultural Impact Award winner. “You know I haven’t had a checklist of the things I have done for agriculture. I’ve had a checklist of a lot of things to do for all of our communities in Texas 17, and for somebody here to have kept a checklist and feel like I made an impact that’s very humbling for me to know that.”

“I’m still kinda pinching myself because J. Codys is a restaurant, but [Jim Mazurkiewicz] explained that we are part of the food chain, the end result,” said Cody Whitten, Agricultural Business Award winner. “We are taking what is produced in agriculture and cooking it up and serving it to local folks.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.