Overnight rain, storm chance expected as next cold front arrives

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley comes in a window between 12am (north) and 5am (south) Wednesday. After a day of gusty winds increasing the moisture and humidity, a quick chance for rain to a few rumbles of thunder will be possible on the leading edge of that cooler air.

Thin line of rain to a quick round of rumbles expected to pass through the Brazos Valley in the wee hours of WEDNESDAY morning, as the next cold front arrives.



Isolated strong storm (wind gust concern) possible across the north / northeast Brazos Valley between 1am & 4am pic.twitter.com/Eko4pov6Wf — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) November 24, 2020

While the overall odds for a strong-to-severe thunderstorm is low, the chance cannot be ruled out. That especially holds true for those across the Northern and Northeastern Brazos Valley between midnight and 4am. The Storm Prediction Center has placed that tier of the Brazos Valley under a MARGINAL (1 out of 5 - noted in green below) Risk for severe weather through this time period.

A quick line of rain to a few thunderstorms are expected early Wednesday morning (KBTX)

Should a storm manage to draw concern, gusty wind in excess of 40-50mph+ would likely be the most inclement outcome. That said, a brief tornado or small hail threat cannot be ruled out. These are anticipated to be the exception rather than the rule.

Should a storm manage to become severe, the main threat overnight would be wind in excess of 40 to 50mph. (KBTX)

As for rainfall, most of the Brazos Valley will wake to find a few drops to a few hundredths of an inch of rain in the gauge Wednesday morning. Those under stronger storms could collect a localized quarter to half-inch of rain.

