Overnight rain, storm chance expected as next cold front arrives
Isolated strong-to-severe storm or two possible between 1am and 4am Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley comes in a window between 12am (north) and 5am (south) Wednesday. After a day of gusty winds increasing the moisture and humidity, a quick chance for rain to a few rumbles of thunder will be possible on the leading edge of that cooler air.
While the overall odds for a strong-to-severe thunderstorm is low, the chance cannot be ruled out. That especially holds true for those across the Northern and Northeastern Brazos Valley between midnight and 4am. The Storm Prediction Center has placed that tier of the Brazos Valley under a MARGINAL (1 out of 5 - noted in green below) Risk for severe weather through this time period.
Should a storm manage to draw concern, gusty wind in excess of 40-50mph+ would likely be the most inclement outcome. That said, a brief tornado or small hail threat cannot be ruled out. These are anticipated to be the exception rather than the rule.
As for rainfall, most of the Brazos Valley will wake to find a few drops to a few hundredths of an inch of rain in the gauge Wednesday morning. Those under stronger storms could collect a localized quarter to half-inch of rain.
DOWNLOAD THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP TO HAVE SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS SENT TO YOUR PHONE
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.