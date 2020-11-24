Advertisement

SEC switches Vanderbilt’s Saturday opponent - Commodores will now battle Missouri

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant (7) passes against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA...
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant (7) passes against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP ) -- Vanderbilt University’s home football game against the Tennessee Volunteers has been postponed. The Commodores will now travel to Missouri on Saturday for an 11 a.m. CT matchup. Missouri’s previously-scheduled game against Arkansas has also been postponed.

According to the Southeastern Conference, Vanderbilt’s game against Tennessee was postponed for the purpose of facilitating the rescheduling of the Vanderbilt-Missouri game. The rescheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 teams to play all of its ten games in the 2020 season.

The rescheduling of games on the remaining football scheduled will include December 19 as a potential playing date, but the SEC has not given a definitive time frame on when a decision will be made.

