Stepanek picks up second SEC weekly accolade

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Freshman Chloe Stepanek was named Southeastern Conference Female Freshman of the Week after an outstanding performance at the Art Adamson Invitational, announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon. 

Stepanek highlighted the Invite with four individual wins to help the Aggies to a dominant first-place finish. The Newport, New York, native’s times of 22.26 in the 50 free, 47.84 in the 100 free and 1:44.40 in the 200 free all rank among the top 10 fastest times in each event in the country so far this season. 

Stepanek has tallied seven individual wins so far this season. The Aggies will return to action as they compete against Incarnate Word on Dec. 12 at the Rec Center Natatorium.

