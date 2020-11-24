Texas A&M announces men’s and women’s basketball gameday experience updates

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – In preparation for the return of men’s and women’s basketball, Texas A&M has established a reduced-capacity, distanced seating plan designed to host fans at Reed Arena as safely as possible while focusing on the recommended health protocols and risk mitigation tactics for the well-being of student-athletes, staff and fans. While the situation remains fluid and continues to evolve, Texas A&M’s plan ensures that attendance at Reed Arena during the 2020-21 season will comply with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order limiting the normal operating capacity.

TICKET INFORMATION Season tickets are available through the 12th Man Foundation. Non-conference single game tickets will be available two days prior to gameday as well as at the Reed Arena ticket office beginning one hour prior to tip off.

For more information on tickets, visit www.12thMan.com/tickets. MASK POLICYPer Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provide assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in removal from the venue. CASHLESS EXPERIENCETo minimize points of contact and improve speed and service, all registers at Reed Arena will be cashless – including concessions and merchandise.

GAMEDAY PARKINGFor men’s basketball, parking is available in the surrounding Reed Arena lots as well as Lot 100j (Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park), West Campus Garage and Lot 97 for $5.

For women’s basketball, parking is available for free in the Reed Arena parking lots unless the game coincides with men’s basketball or baseball game. FAN EXPERIENCE

· Roster cards will be available free of charge on gameday

· The Kids Court will not be open in the practice gyms this season

MORE GOOD BULL

· Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures before and during gameday

· Digitally scanned tickets with guests holding their own ticket for entry

· Point-of-sale plexiglass barriers installed with signage and queue alterations

· Hand sanitization stations added throughout the arena

· New this season, a selection of beer and wine options will be available for guests to enjoy in addition to a variety of concessions offerings

The University has also shared the plan with Brazos County health officials and is implementing procedures to provide the safest environment possible. A risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place, including sporting events at Texas A&M. Fans with pre-existing health conditions or who are otherwise at risk should consider not attending on-campus sporting events during this unprecedented time.