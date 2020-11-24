Texas A&M President Michael K. Young stepping down at end of semester

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University President, Michael K. Young, announced Tuesday that at the end of the semester he is stepping down from his position.

“After a quarter of a century in senior academic leadership roles, I find myself increasingly drawn to return to the passions that drew me to a career in higher education in the first place,” said Young in a statement. “I have become particularly excited to soon become immersed as a full-time member of the faculty of the Bush School of Government and Public Service, as well as the School of Law, and again work on the issues that have engaged me for much of my career, especially issues related to religious freedom and international affairs.”

Young said he has informed Chancellor Sharp already and will step down as president on Dec. 31, 2020.

After stepping down, Young will work closely with the newly created Institute for Religious Liberties and International Affairs. He said he wants to begin work on building that Institute as soon as possible.

Young did note that his leaving will not impact how the university is handling the pandemic. He expressed that he is confident that the university has the necessary processes, people and tools in place to successfully navigate the coming year.

“Thank you for the incredible opportunity to serve as your 25th President,” said Young. “As this great university goes forward, please take care of each other, Aggies. Commit to the success of each other in heart and action -- the institution and Aggies will thrive as they always have.”

To read the full statement, click here.

