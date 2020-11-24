Advertisement

Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated sends two debaters to state tournament

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two A&M Consolidated High School students will be representing our area at the University Interscholastic League state debate tournament early next year.

Allen Zhang recently took first place in the UIL Region 6 debate tournament.

Zhang nudged out his fellow classmate and the defending state champion, Celine Choi to take the top spot.

Choi still took home the silver medal.

Both Choi and Zhang qualified for the state tournament in January.

Another classmate, Bella Nolan, finished in fourth place for Region 6. She will be the first alternate at the state tournament.

