Windy, humid Tuesday with some spotty rain chances

By Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Back to a mild chill (at most) before a humid, warm, and breezy Tuesday. Some gusts to about 25-30mph will be possible through the day today as a quick storm system gears up and moves over the state of Texas. This will also serve to give us a couple showers before the afternoon/evening is done, but we wait for an overnight front to give us the best chance of rain and an isolated storm on this side of Thanksgiving. A quick rumble will be possible before most of us wake up, but the higher chance for strong storms should stay just to our north. That said, can’t rule out a quick gust of wind to 40mph, though it’s not likely.

Thanksgiving Day still looks to be an absolute beauty - we start on the chillier side but finish with partly cloudy skies, a nice breeze, and highs near 80. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage Friday, a few of which could be strong or even briefly severe (wind / small hail concern). There are a couple things we still need to fine tune for post-Thanksgiving rain chances, including how much rain we could receive, but 1-3″ with the outside opportunity to collect more is all on the table. If rain spills over into Saturday, we may need to make some adjustments to outdoor plans.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. High: 79. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 58. Wind: becoming NE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Clearing skies. High: 70. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Low: 48. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

