Women’s basketball TV designations announced

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 13 Aggies announced their TV designations for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday.

The Aggies were allotted nine games to be televised on the SEC Network. The first of which being a non-conference matchup against Abilene Christian (12/13). The next eight televised tilts are during SEC play versus Florida (1/3), Kentucky (1/7), Arkansas (1/10), Missouri (1/24), Auburn (1/28), Georgia (1/31), LSU (2/4) and Ole Miss (2/21).

The rest of the non-conference games against Lamar (11/25), Texas Southern (12/2), Sam Houston (12/15), Rice (12/20) and Northwestern State (12/28) will air on SECN+.

A&M’s matchup at DePaul (11/28) is set to stream on depaulbluedemons.com, and its game at Little Rock (12/10) will be available on ESPN+.

The TV designations for the entirety of the SEC schedule and the SEC/Big12 Challenge game at Texas will be announced at a later date.

For complete coverage of Texas A&M Women’s Basketball, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @AggieWBB (Twitter), @aggiewbb (Instagram) and @AggieWomensHoops (Facebook) or visit the official home Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.

Date

Opponent

TV Designation

Time (CT)

11/25

Lamar

SECN+

12 p.m.

11/28

at DePaul

DePaul Website

4 p.m.

12/2

Texas Southern

SECN+

11 a.m.

12/6

at Texas

TBA

7 p.m.

12/10

at Little Rock

ESPN+

6:30 p.m.

12/13

Abilene Christian

SECN

5 p.m.

12/15

Sam Houston

SECN+

2 p.m.

12/20

Rice

SECN+

2 p.m.

12/28

Northwestern State

SECN+

TBA

12/31

Tennessee

TBA

TBA

1/3

at Florida

SECN

12 p.m.

1/7

Kentucky

SECN

7:30 p.m.

1/10

at Arkansas

SECN

3 p.m.

1/14

at LSU

TBA

TBA

1/17

Mississippi State

TBA

TBA

1/24

at Missouri

SECN

4 p.m.

1/28

at Auburn

SECN

7:30 p.m.

1/31

Georgia

SECN

4 p.m.

2/4

LSU

SECN

8 p.m.

2/11

at Vanderbilt

TBA

TBA

2/14

Arkansas

TBA

TBA

2/18

Missouri

TBA

TBA

2/21

at Ole Miss

SECN

3 p.m.

2/25

at Alabama

TBA

TBA

2/28

South Carolina

TBA

TBA

