After a decent helping of rain, sunshine returns for a bit

Tuesday brought the Brazos Valley a gusty, warmer day. That wind not only nudged temperatures upwards but also added moisture to feed a rain chance through the overnight hours. The next cold front is slated to arrive between midnight (north) and 5am (south) Wednesday morning. On the leading edge of that cooler air, a quick round of rain to a few thunderstorms is expected to sweep south. While the overall odds are low, a few strong-to-briefly severe storms cannot be ruled out, especially for those in the north and northeastern Brazos Valley. Should a storm become concerning, strong wind gusts over 40mph would be the main concern.

Sunny, seasonable, and breezy Wednesday with highs dropping back to the upper 60s / low 70s. An enjoyable Thanksgiving Day is ahead -- we start in the chilly upper 40s but warm to near 80° by the time the turkey is hitting the dining room table. Clouds increase late in the day which signals bigger changes ahead. Friday brings a stronger cold front by late afternoon & evening, which unlocks the next chance for rain and thunderstorms. Rounds of that wet weather brings a low chance for stronger storms late Friday and a continued potential through Saturday. While we need to work on details, 1″ to 3″ of widespread rain could be possible, with localized higher totals not ruled out.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 69. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 47. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny with clouds increasing late. High: 78. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 67. Wind: becoming SSE 5-15 mph.

