Aggie fans react to first CFP rankings released this season, confident team will finish in the top 4

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is ranked number five in the first College Football Playoff rankings released in 2020, and Aggie fans are confident they’ll break into the top four and have a shot at a national title when the final standings come out at the end of the season.

Title hopes are as high as they’ve ever been in Bryan-College Station. The number five ranking is the highest the Aggies have reached in CFP poll since they held the number four slot in 2016.

“If at the beginning of the season, someone told me that A&M was going to be ranked top five, I think I would’ve said they were crazy,” Texas A&M junior Colin Wilson said.

“I’m very excited,” Abby, an A&M freshman, said. “I’m very impressed with how we’ve played this season. I was kind of worried at first, but then we just kept improving throughout the whole season.”

“It’s my last year here, so I’m happy that we’re finally getting the respect we deserve,” Texas A&M senior Ernesto Orozco said.

The Aggies will most likely have to win all of their remaining games and hope one of the four teams ranked above them - Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, or Clemson - loses in order for them to earn one of the four coveted spots in the College Football Playoff. Since Notre Dame and Clemson are currently on a collision course to meet in the ACC title game at the end of the regular season, the latter part of that scenario seems to be a given.

“All we gotta do is take care of our business, and we’ll be sitting just perfect for the final four,” Texas A&M alum Greg Estes said.

“I think something clicked after the Alabama game,” Texas A&M junior Preston Ward said. “We just started turning it on, turning into a new team. It’s been awesome to see, finally getting some football around here.”

“We trust in Jimbo here, and his recruits are really starting to produce now,” Chad Baldwin, a Gause resident and big Texas A&M fan, said. “I really like our chances.”

Some fans say the team’s success this season harkens back to earlier eras in Texas A&M football history, but they hope it will all amount to something more this time around.

“Even during the whole Johnny Manziel era, A&M has been a phenomenal team, so kind of going back there and being able to be ranked top five and have a chance to play in the NCAA championship, I think that would be something really awesome to see,” Parker Wilson, another Texas A&M junior, said.

The Aggies’ next game is scheduled for Saturday night at home at Kyle Field, where they’ll take on the defending champion LSU Tigers. Texas A&M hasn’t taken the field since November 7, as their last two games were postponed due to COVID concerns. As of Tuesday night, Saturday’s kickoff against the Tigers is still set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.