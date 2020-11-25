A&M military expert weighs in on possible troop reductions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Donald Trump is expected to order the US military to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan, Iraq, and Somalia before Inauguration Day.

It’s something he promised when he campaigned on his “America First” platform back in 2016.

But experts worry that a hasty withdraw could cause problems in those regions and possibly sacrifice political influence.

Retired Army Brigadier General and current professor of the practice in the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service joins First News at Four to break down what the move means for the future of the U.S. military.

“This isn’t atypical,” Field explains.

She says presidents with expiring terms often focus on foreign policy. Field explains that a lame-duck president can change his legacy more with big foreign policy moves rather than with domestic policy.

“We’ve been in Afghanistan a very long time,” Field says.

She explains that both presidents Obama and Trump have tried to pull out from the country but that neither has been able to foster enough stability in the region to withdraw troops without severe consequences. Reports indicate that President Trump plans to reduce troops in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 before January.

Field says she’s not sure if this is the right time, to withdraw troops but believes that top military officials have been consulted and have advised the president that this is the right move. Her biggest concern is maintaining diplomatic relations and peace talks between interested parties in the region. She says she believes the reduction of troops will not significantly affect our ability to control our national influence in Afghanistan.

Watch the extended interview in the player above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.