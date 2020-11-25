Brenham advances to regional quarterfinals with sweep over Austin Anderson

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham volleyball team beat Austin Anderson 25-16, 25-13, 25-16 in the area round of the playoffs at Viking Gym in Bryan.

The Cubbettes started off hot and dominated throughout the match. Brenham is coming off a 4 set win over Lake Creek in the bi-district round.

Brenham will play Magnolia in the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

