Burleson County Sheriff’s Office looking for leads in Snook bank robbery cold case

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriffs Office is looking for new leads in a cold case bank robbery in Snook in 2011.

It happened at the old location of the Citizens State Bank in Snook on October 7, 2011. Deputies arrived at the scene after getting a call that two men arrived in the bank with guns and demanded money.

“They fled the scene in a vehicle, and we’re actually chased by a local Justice of the Peace that happened to be entering the bank at the time, and their vehicle ended up being located a few minutes later abandoned in Burleson County,” said John Pollock, Chief Deputy at the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office.

Since then, the trail has gone cold. Just over nine years later, and the Sheriff’s office is still trying to figure out who did it.

Dale Stroud was the Sheriff at the time of the robbery and says he can still remember that day.

“I knew every one of the people that were in the bank that day, both employees and also customers, and this happened on my watch. I’ve taken it rather significantly, and it’s important to me that we do everything we can even after this period of time to try and see if we can discover any gaps,” said Stroud.

“It’s something that we have not been willing to let go of, so we are taking another look at this case to see again if we can find any information, and any tips at the public and help us move on who may have committed this crime,” said Deputy Pollock.

The Sheriff’s office says they believe two men were in the bank, and expect there to be multiple other people involved.

Deputy Pollock says that they are really searching for answers, as they feel like time is running out on a case they can’t forget.

“We are getting close to the statute of limitations for the bank robbery, so we have about a little less than a year to try and go back and find other leads, find other information again, doing a complete review this case from top to bottom,” said Deputy Pollock.

Stroud says that even though he isn’t in office anymore, he will never forget this case.

“Any case you have that goes unresolved is bothersome,” said Stroud. “This one particularly because it was a major crime, and we felt like we were going in the right directions, and so many times that doesn’t pan out the way you want it to.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call BlueBonnet Crime Stoppers at 567-TIPS or 866-930-8477, or the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 567-4343.

